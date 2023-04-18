Efforts intensify to catch tiger which killed 2 men in Pauri

Dalla (Pauri): With people still in fear after constant tiger sightings, the Forest Department here on Tuesday intensified efforts to trap the animal which killed two elderly men in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district last week.



Twenty camera traps have been installed in the area and three cages put up in Dalla and Simli villages which reported the two casualties, one each on April 13 and April 15, Garhwal DFO Swapnil Aniruddh said.

There is a continuous sighting of tigers near Dalla village but none in Simli village, he said. “Our priority is to trap and cage the tiger as of now.”

Villagers have sighted movement of three tigers in the area, Dalla village chief Khushendra Singh Negi said.

With tigers still on the prowl near the village, residents of Dalla and adjoining villages in Pauri are living under constant fear especially after sunset when usually there is no electricity.

Power outages in the village last for days and residents have to make do with lamps and torches. “The district administration has installed 10 solar lights in the village but sometimes it is not enough. We avoid going out unless very necessary,” said Darshan Singh Rawat, a villager.