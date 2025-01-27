Efforts by Urban Dev department, IMC make Indore India’s first wetland city

Bhopal: Adding another feather to its cap, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the cleanest city in the country, has now become India’s first wetland city as it has earned a spot on the global list of accredited wetland cities under the Ramsar Convention.

This achievement comes as a result of the concerted efforts of the MP Urban Administration and Development Department (UADD) and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which have worked efficiently to restore and integrate wetlands into the city’s infrastructure.

The convention is an intergovernmental treaty that provides a framework for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources, its Advisory Committee on Wetlands City Accreditation in its recent announcement accredited 31 cities, including two from India Indore (MP) and Udaipur (Rajasthan).

Secretary general of the convention Musonda Mumba and MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav partici-pated at an event organised at Sirpur Lake during Water Wetlands Day 2024 celebration, and steps

UADD Commissioner Bharat Yadav, known for his innovative ideas, has played a pivotal role in this achievement. Through effective planning, a strong commitment to ecological sustainability, adequate fund allocation, and a clear roadmap, keeping in mind restoration, development, and integration of wetlands into the city’s infrastructure.

The city reached this milestone by following the guidelines of the UADD by the IMC Commissioner, Shivam Verma.

Indore, which has been titled the cleanest city for consecutive seven terms, is renowned for its clean-liness and urban innovation and has now become India’s first wetland city. The achievement is not only a step towards environmental conservation but also a strategic urban development measure to address challenges like water management, biodiversity preservation, and climate resilience.

The IMC laid the mapping and restoration of existing water bodies, ensuring their protection with fencing around periphery, strengthening of bund, public awareness and sensitisation, aquatic weed removal and harvester and research studies of bird census, plankton, macrophytes, benthos and water quality etc. The Corporation leveraged advanced GIS to identify potential sites for wetland de-velopment while preserving traditional water systems like ponds and lakes. A significant focus has been placed on urban wetland integration, and wetlands are being incorpo-rated to function as natural reservoirs for stormwater management, groundwater recharge, and pollution control.

The Urban Body also emphasised the importance of community participation, involving local stake-holders to promote awareness and encourage sustainable practices around wetland conservation.

The municipal corporation has already initiated the rejuvenation of key water bodies, such as Sirpur Lake, Yashwant Sagar and Pipliyapala Regional Park, transforming them into thriving ecosystems. Sewage Treatment Plants have been installed.

Further, the civic body has introduced wetland parks, which will not only serve as ecological zones but also offer recreational spaces for the public, balancing urban development with environmental sustainability, and creating green lungs for the city.