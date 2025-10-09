Efficiency or erosion? Shrinking work hours in Bihar Assembly raise governance concerns

New Delhi: As the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled in the next month, a recent research analysis came as a bolt from the blue, highlighting the performance of the outgoing 17th Assembly, raising questions about its productivity and debate quality.

The report finds that the outgoing Bihar Legislative Assembly met for an average of only 29 days each year—fewer days per year than any previous Assembly in the state’s recent history. Each session typically lasted about three hours. In total, over its five-year term, the Assembly had the lowest number of sitting days for any full-term Assembly since the formation of Bihar, revealing an ongoing decline in legislative work time.

A study by PRS Legislative Research mentioned, despite infrequent meetings, the Assembly still passed over 70 Bills during its term. The report highlights that, remarkably, every Bill introduced in Bihar over the past 25 years has been passed on the same day it was introduced. This indicates there was minimal time allotted for discussion, committee review, or debate from the opposition. Experts warn that this pattern may undermine the quality of law-making and reduce the effectiveness of legislative oversight.

The research note also points out that Bihar has issued fewer Ordinances over the years. The outgoing government issued seven Ordinances during its term, which is fewer than previous Assemblies. This marks a clear change from the early 1990s, when Ordinances were used much more often. For example, between 1990 and 1994, the state issued 144 Ordinances, showing a strong reliance on executive action instead of Assembly approval at that time.

Budget discussions, considered a crucial exercise in fiscal accountability, received relatively better attention, with an average of ten days devoted annually. Yet, observers argue that even these sessions often lacked rigorous debate on the state’s spending priorities, welfare outcomes, and development strategies.

The findings underscore a broader trend observed across several Indian states, where legislative sittings have been shrinking even as the complexity of governance increases. Political analysts believe that this reduction in Assembly functioning limits the opportunities for elected representatives to question the government, examine bills in detail, and effectively voice constituency concerns.