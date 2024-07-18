Efficiency boost: Kolkata Port welcomes inaugural vessel of China-Calcutta Service

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata on Thursday announced the inauguration of the China Calcutta Service (CCS) at Kolkata Dock System (KDS) in alliance with Pacific International Lines (PIL). This pioneering direct weekly service from China to Kolkata will address the increasing demand for reduced transit times from the Far East Ports to Kolkata.

The port statement stated that the CCS will feature three dedicated vessels – Kota Ria, Kota Rukun, and Kota Rakyat – each with an average parcel load of 622 TEUs, specially tailored to navigate lower draft conditions.

“This service promises a transit period of just 10 to 12 days, significantly enhancing logistical efficiency and meeting the needs of customers in India and Nepal. The port rotation for the route includes: Xiamen– Shekou– Singapore– Kolkata– Singapore – Xiamen, providing robust connectivity and fostering trade growth in the region.”

The inaugural vessel of this service route, M/V Kota Rakyat, was welcomed by the Kolkata Port authorities at Kolkata Dock System on Thursday. The maiden voyage will be followed by Kota Rukun on July 25, 2024.

“This weekly service is set to bolster the shipping efficiency for the burgeoning EXIM trade across West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, the Northeast states of India, as well as Nepal and Bhutan,” the port said.

Congratulating the team KDS behind the achievement, the chairperson of Kolkata Port, Rathendra Raman said: “In line with this development we have planned for a concession Scheme to stimulate vessel calls and container operations, effective for FY 24-25.”

He said: “With the introduction of the CCS, it is anticipated that the volume of container traffic handled at KDS will witness a substantial increase, driving a higher growth rate.”