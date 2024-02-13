‘Effective implementation of MP govt’s plans in public interest will be focused’

BHOPAL: Newly posted Madhya Pradesh Additional Transport Commissioner Enforcement (ATCE) Umesh Joga has said that he will make the best possible efforts to effectively implement the government’s priorities in the public interest, focusing on road safety.



Additional director general of Police Joga is a 1997 batch IPS (Indian Police Services) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre and is known for his clean image and for taking innovative ideas in the police functioning. Joga has recently been appointed the ATCE by the Dr Mohan-Yadav-led state government. His appointment is seen as a step of the newly formed government in the line of reshaping the bureaucracy. After becoming the Chief Minister of the state, Dr Mohan Yadav has taken steps to bring bureaucrats who are known for their excellent work on the key post in government functioning.

Talking to Millennium Post, Joga said that he would set his priorities as an ATCE after understanding the functioning of the Department. The senior police officer has been posted in the Transport Department on deputation.

“First of all, we will focus on effective implementation of the government’s priorities in the public interest and after understanding the nature and functioning of the department, the priorities will be fixed,” ATCE Joga said.

“Road safety and environmental conservation will be focused on, keeping in mind the guidelines which have been set by the Supreme Court and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways”, Joga also said.

“In the public interest, the steps like the effective implementation of the scrapping policy for old vehicles and gearing up enforcement activities, ensuring the fitness of the commercial vehicles, will be taken”, Joga further said.

Senior IPS officer Joga assumed charge as an ATCE on Saturday at the state headquarters of the Transport Department at Gwalior, replacing Arvind Saxena who has been transferred to police headquarters.

Joga has served as Superintendent of Police (SP) in various districts of the state and has been Deputy IG and IGP (Inspector General Police). He has been posted as the ACTE after transferring from the Jabalpur zone as IG. The IPS officer has also been IG in the Chambal and Rewa zones. He has served as IG-SAF.