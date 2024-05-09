‘Effective defence-industry ecosystem taking shape in India’

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande has said that an effective defence-industry ecosystem is taking shape in the country and veterans with their field experience are “ideally suited” for incorporation into indigenous research and manufacturing of technological solutions required by the force.

In his address at the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) Summit 2024 held at the Manekshaw Centre here on Wednesday, he said the Army’s responsibility towards its veterans remains a “sacred commitment”. The aim of the summit was to bring together different stakeholders on a common platform, to narrow down the gap between enterprise requirements, veteran competencies and the pursuits of AWPO. “While the demand for skilled and experienced workforce exists at the industry end, at the same time, a human resource pool of veterans with adequate experience and unique skill sets is also available, after they exit from active service each year. “The endeavour is to synergise the two as well as strengthen the linkages that can facilitate veteran absorption into not only the industry but also PSUs and quasi-government organisations,” the Army chief said.

He said the veterans with their field experience and insights into operational conditions, logistics of the systems and weapon platforms “are ideally suited for incorporation into indigenous research, development, innovation and manufacturing of technological solutions required by the Indian Army.”