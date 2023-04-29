Educational institutions will not face any dearth of funds: Mann

Patiala: Describing the financial indebtedness of educational institutions as a social scourge, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday unequivocally said that educational institutions will not face any dearth of funds so that no child of the state is deprived of the opportunity to get quality education.



Addressing the teachers and students of the university on the occasion of the 62nd foundation day of Punjabi University at Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Hall here on Saturday, the CM said that it is the primary duty of the government to provide educational opportunities and it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for him that his government is doing this work efficiently. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is constantly striving to raise the standard of education by providing maximum support to educational institutions.

The Chief Minister said that on the occasion of the Foundation Day, he was delighted to share that in this year’s Budget, the state government has earmarked a grant of Rs 30 crore to the university every month. “I sincerely hope that this university will achieve great success in the field of higher education after came out from financial constraints,” he added. Calling higher education as an important stage in the life of the youth, Mann said that University was playing a vanguard role for the youth, especially in rural areas, which guided these youth to realise their dreams.