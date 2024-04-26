Education neglected, thousands of teaching posts vacant: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that education, health, employment, law and order, electricity, water and welfare schemes have never been the priorities of BJP.



“The latest report on the condition of educational institutions in the state has exposed the anti-education face of BJP.

The report reveals that more than 26,000 posts of teachers are lying vacant in schools, and 4,738 posts of assistant professors in colleges,” he stated. “Forget setting up any new schools and colleges, this government could not even provide teachers and other staff in the already established institutions. There is a shortage of 8,240 classrooms in the schools of the state. Despite being reprimanded by the High Court, the government did not take any steps to improve the education sector,” he added. Hooda said the number of drop out students in government schools is continuously increasing.

“Within just one year, 4,64,000 students left government schools. In colleges too, about 1 lakh under-graduate and 19,000 post-graduate seats are lying vacant. These figures are a loud testimony that the government is pushing the youth on the path of drugs, crime and migration instead of education” he said.

“During its tenure, this government has closed about 5000 schools in the name of merger. It seems now it is now the turn of colleges and universities,” he added.