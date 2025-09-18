Education ministry directs schools to screen PM Modi-inspired film till October 2

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) have been asked by the Ministry of Education to direct their schools to show the movie Chalo Jeete Hain, which is based on events from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s early years.

“It will help young learners to reflect on themes of character, service, and responsibility,” the ministry said in a September 11 message to the three bodies, requesting that the film be shown in schools from September 16 to October 2. In addition to supporting the objectives of social-emotional learning, the movie can be used as a case study for moral reasoning and foster the growth of empathy, introspection, critical thinking, and inspiration.

The announcement, which was made about a week before the Prime Minister’s birthday on September 17, also mentioned that the ministry is putting “Prerana,” an experiential learning programme, into action. “9 core human values: Swabhiman aur Vinay; Shaurya aur Sahas; Parishram aur Samarpan; Satyanishtha aur Shuchita; Karuna aur Seva; Navachar aur Jigyasa; Vividhta aur Ekta; Shraddha aur Vishwas; Swatantrata aur Kartavya,” the advertisement stated, are the foundation of the programme.

It said that the “Prerana programme was run out of the historic Vernacular School in Vadnagar, Gujarat, which was founded in 1888 and is where PM Modi started his schooling”.

Chalo Jeete Hain, which is based on “true events and embodies the 9 binary values and the quote of Swami Vivekananda, ‘Only those who live for others, actually live,’” is another movie that is frequently shown as part of Prerana. It narrates the tale of young Naru, who is greatly impacted by Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy and tries to comprehend its significance while also trying to change his small environment. “Within Prerana programme, the film has already left a deep impression on participants,” the release stated.