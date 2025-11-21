Education is the most important of all global priorities: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the belief that "the whole world is one family", has been the foundation of India's philosophy for thousands of years. He noted that the spirit behind the Chief Justices of the World conference reflects an ancient tradition of unity, justice, and global responsibility. The Chief Minister was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 26th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World (ICCJW), organized by City Montessori School on Friday.

He added that India has always played a role in offering support, protection, and progress to the world during times of crisis.

He emphasized the need to remember the United Nations urging nations to work toward the Sustainable Development Goals. These goals encompass key areas, including education, health, agriculture, water resources, employment and skills development, environmental protection, and forest conservation.

Among all 16 goals, he highlighted that education remains the most crucial.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed that the world must not overlook its core challenges. Upon deeper reflection, he said, one realizes that the breakdown of dialogue is at the heart of many global issues. Dialogue, he noted, has often been suppressed to maintain personal or political dominance. He described this international conference as a platform for meaningful dialogue and as a strong message to humanity, particularly to those who have attempted to create chaos for power.

Speaking about global education, he said the focus should be on ensuring quality education for more than 2.5 billion children worldwide. He emphasized the need to prevent children from being overwhelmed by excessive academic pressure, including heavy school bags. Education, he said, forms the foundation of every structure, whether individual, societal, or national. True dialogue between individuals, communities, and nations can only be achieved when it is rooted in these core educational values. Although this goal is essential, he acknowledged that it remains a continuing challenge.

The Chief Minister noted that in a world troubled by conflict, instability, and attempts to undermine sovereignty, conversations about education, health, and sustainable development often lose meaning. In such circumstances, he said, efforts must be made at every level to address these pressing concerns. If one institution has carried forward this initiative for 25 years, he added, then similar efforts should be encouraged across the world.

Welcoming global delegates to the state capital, he paid tribute to Dr Jagdish Gandhi, founder of City Montessori School, for his lifelong dedication to promoting unity, justice, and cooperation through this international conference.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acknowledged that global competition presents significant challenges. Additionally, climate change and evolving crises have created new realities that require global attention. He noted that while emerging technologies have improved lives, they have also introduced challenges such as cybercrime and data theft. In this rapidly changing world, he said, justice, ethical conduct, and international law will be key in shaping peace and the future of human civilization.

He urged the world to revisit the message of the United Nations made 80 years ago, calling for a more just, inclusive, and accountable global system.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “While we must learn from history, we should not confine ourselves to past ideas alone. Instead, the world must address current global challenges such as climate change, cybersecurity, public health crises, and terrorism by making better use of international platforms like the United Nations.” He emphasized the need to build a practical and purposeful global coalition capable of responding more effectively to these issues.

He noted that India’s ancient worldview offers valuable guidance for the present. Our traditional system, based on the five natural elements, earth, water, fire, air, and space, teaches respect, preservation, and balance. In Indian culture, safeguarding these elements has always been a priority. He added that whether the issue is climate change or the resulting global crises, India’s approach and philosophy can offer meaningful solutions.

Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said the world witnessed one of the greatest crises of modern times. He quoted an old saying: “If there is a fire in your neighbor’s house and you sleep peacefully, remember that tomorrow the flames could reach you too.” He warned that if any country ignores challenges such as climate change, terrorism, or cybersecurity threats, it risks being directly impacted later. The pandemic, he said, has shown that today’s challenges are not confined to one nation; they are global issues requiring collective solutions.

The Chief Minister stressed that this conference must send a clear message to the world on how justice can serve as a solution to humanity’s challenges. Justice, he said, should not only ensure equality but also security, dignity, and a prosperous future for every individual. He expressed confidence that the resolutions adopted at this conference would reach the United Nations and help promote the message of peace, compassion, fraternity, and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, values deeply rooted in Indian civilization, across the world.

The program began with a ceremonial welcome, where students of City Montessori School greeted delegates with musical performances. Chief Minister Yogi interacted with the children and blessed them. The inaugural session opened with students from the Gomti Nagar Extension Branch presenting the national song, Vande Mataram, and showcasing the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Students from Rajajipuram Campus 1 conducted a Model United Nations session, presenting a model of the Global Peace Congress to international delegates. Representing various countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Sweden, and India, students spoke on global issues. Delegates from Tuvalu and Trinidad and Tobago raised concerns about rising sea levels, while representatives from the European Union, the Russian Federation, and India shared perspectives on international challenges. The Indian delegation presented its views under the theme “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya.”

The program also honored the vision of CMS founder Dr. Jagdish Gandhi. A symbolic globe, The Dr. Jagdish Gandhi Globe, was inaugurated, and students from the Kanpur Road campus offered a World Unity Prayer for global harmony.

During the event, CMS Director and ICCJW Convener, Prof. Sunita Gandhi, stated that the path to global well-being lies in embracing India’s message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. She called for updating the 80-year-old UN Charter to meet today’s global realities and future needs. Students also offered prayers inspired by world leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr., Whina Cooper, Nelson Mandela, and Mother Teresa.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including the Former President of Croatia, the Former Prime Minister of Lesotho, current and former heads of state, CMS Founder Director Dr. Bharti Gandhi, President of City Montessori School Dr. Roger Kingdon, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, and Chief and Deputy Chief Justices from various nations.