ED tells SC it will extend date of summons to BRS leader Kavitha by 10 days

New Delhi: In some relief to BRS leader K Kavitha, the Enforcement Directorate Friday told the Supreme Court it will extend by 10 days the summons issued to her for appearance in the Delhi excise policy case.



The ED had issued the summons dated September 4 to Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, calling for her appearance at the agency’s Delhi office on Friday.

She approached the apex court with an application seeking directions to restrain the ED from calling her by way of notice or summons under section

50 of the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the pendency of her petition that is being heard by the top court in which she has sought protection from coercive action by the anti-money laundering agency.

Section 50 of the PMLA deals with powers of authorities regarding summons, production of documents, to give evidence etc.

The application also sought a stay on the operation of the September 4 summons or any other summons and “all coercive measures relating

thereto”.

The application came up for the hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia.