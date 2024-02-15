ED summons Mahua Moitra in FEMA case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to Trinamool Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Official sources disclosed this information on Thursday. Moitra has been directed to appear at the ED office in Delhi on February 19.



According to sources, Moitra’s statement may be recorded under the provisions of FEMA upon her appearance. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also conducting an inquiry against Moitra. She is under preliminary investigation for allegations raised against her following a complaint forwarded by the Lokpal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey had previously accused Moitra of questioning in Parliament under the influence of businessman Darshan Heeranandani, alleging ties with the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also accused Moitra of compromising national security for financial gains. Moitra was expelled from Parliament last December over this matter. Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that she is being targeted due to her questioning about the Adani Group.