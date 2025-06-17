ED summons D K Suresh in Aishwarya Gowda 'fraud' case

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader D K Suresh, younger brother of Karnataka deputy CM D K Shivakumar, for questioning in an alleged cheating case linked to a money laundering probe against a local woman, official sources said on Tuesday. Suresh, a former MP, has been asked to depose on June 19 and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. The federal probe agency had arrested the local woman -- 33-year-old Aishwarya Gowda -- in April following searches against her and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni. The ED had then said in a statement that the woman claimed proximity with various "high-profile" politicians and cheated people by promising them high returns against gold, cash and bank deposits. She is alleged to have used the name of Suresh and claimed to be his sister.

Suresh had also lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru Police, saying his name was being "misused". The ED is understood to have recorded the statement of Kulkarni as part of the investigation. Kulkarni, in his interaction with the press following the ED raids, denied any wrongdoing, saying financial dealings between him and Gowda, if they existed, could be traced easily. The money laundering case against Gowda and her husband, Harish K N, apart from others, stems from various FIRs filed at different police stations in Karnataka. The allegation in the FIRs, the ED said, is that Gowda, her husband and others entered into a criminal conspiracy to "cheat" several individuals by taking gold, cash and funds through bank accounts from them, promising a "high rate" of return. "However, the accused neither returned the money nor gave the promised return. She also threatened the investors of dire consequences in case of further pursuance of the matter by claiming her proximity to various high-profile politicians," the ED had said.

It said "incriminating" documents related to money laundering activities, digital devices and Rs 2.25 crore in cash were seized during the searches. Criticising the ED action against MLA Kulkarni, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had termed it a "political vendetta". "The ED raids are the outcome of politics of vengeance. Centre carries out these kinds of raids," he had told the press. He sought to know why the ED never raided properties owned by BJP leaders.