ED slaps Rs 184-cr FEMA penalty against NewsClick, its editor-in-chief

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has slapped a Rs 184-crore FEMA penalty against news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief, Prabir Purkayastha, official sources said on Monday.

The order specifies that the company that owns the portal -- PPK NEWSCLICK Studio Private Limited -- has been penalised for an amount of Rs 120 crore while Purkayastha has been issued the same order for Rs 64 crore of alleged violations, the sources told news agency. agencies