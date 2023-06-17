ED raids unearth clues linking mafia Atiq Ahmed to illicit investments and property scams

Lucknow: In a series of raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), significant breakthroughs have been made in uncovering the web of illegal activities surrounding mafia Atiq Ahmed.

The searches carried out at the premises of Chartered Accountant Neeraj Agarwal in Prayagraj, have yielded documents shedding light on extensive investments made in the name of Atiq’s son, Asad.

Initial findings indicate that Asad may have diverted recovered funds into shell companies under Atiq’s name. ED officials are now meticulously investigating this matter. Furthermore, over Rs 30 lakh in cash and documents relating to more than 100 properties have been seized from over a dozen locations. Reliable sources reveal that the residences and offices of real estate businessmen Atul Dwivedi, Amit Goyal, and automobile showroom operator Deepak Bhargava, all closely associated with Atiq, were also searched.

Neeraj Agarwal, Atul Dwivedi, Amit Agarwal, Deepak Bhargava, and Vijay Gupta, who are reportedly chartered accountants for Amit Goyal, are under scrutiny. During the raids, numerous documents pertaining to Atiq’s investments have been discovered. ED officials assert that Atiq and his family members had been clandestinely investing their unaccounted wealth in various shell companies.

Additionally, evidence of crores of rupees being paid to Atiq has been unearthed at the properties of his associates, Sharad Gupta and Santosh Gupta, based in Delhi. The funds were acquired through the purchase and sale of properties in Delhi and Noida.

Notably, the ED is now intensifying efforts to uncover clues regarding a property linked to Atiq in Dwarka, Delhi. It has come to light that this property might be connected to a scheme involving the relocation of foreign embassies from Chanakyapuri to Dwarka.

During this endeavor, Atiq allegedly purchased disputed land near the designated embassy area in the name of close acquaintances. Subsequently, the land was divided into plots and sold to multiple buyers. It is believed that certain officials were complicit in these fraudulent activities.