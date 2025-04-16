ED raids premises of Raj Cong leader, Pb AAP MLA

Jaipur/Mohali: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress leader and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Punjab AAP MLA Kulwant Singh as part of a Rs 48,000-crore PACL Ponzi "fraud"-linked money laundering probe, official sources said.

About 15 premises including Khachariyawas' house in Jaipur and Singh's premises in Punjab's Mohali apart from some others are being searched by the federal probe agency.

The 55-year-old Congress leader served as minister for transport, food and civil supplies in the cabinet of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot. He has represented the Civil Lines (Jaipur) seat in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Singh, 63, is the promoter of a real estate firm named Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL). He is reported to be Punjab's richest MLA with assets reportedly worth Rs 1,000 crore.