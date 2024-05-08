ED raids Jharkhand’s rural dev dept premises

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided the premises of the Jharkhand rural development department in Ranchi as part of a money laundering investigation in which it recently seized huge cash, the official sources said.

The raids are being undertaken on the inputs gathered from the questioning of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam’s personal secretary Sanjeev Lal and the latter’s domestic help Jehangir Alam. Both were arrested by the central agency on Monday. It has claimed to have seized more than Rs 30 crore cash from the premises of Jahangir Alam apart from some other cash during searches conducted on May 6. Lal, 52, collected “commission” on behalf of some influential people, the ED had claimed before a court here

