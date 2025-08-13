ED raids eight places in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi in Rs 248 crore Rohtas projects money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at eight locations across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with Rs 248 crore money laundering probe against Rohtas Projects, a real estate company, based in Lucknow. The raids are underway at six locations in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow and two in Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case stems from an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered in 2021, based on 48 First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by homebuyers and commercial space purchasers alleging fraud and non-delivery of promised properties. The number of FIRs has since increased to 87.

According to a forensic audit conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA), the proceeds of crime in the case amount to Rs 248 crore. Officials said that the promoter brothers — Piyush Rastogi, Paresh Rastogi, and Deepak Rastogi — have been absconding for the past four years. They said that due to the promoters’ non-compliance and the lack of sufficient evidence earlier, no property attachments could be made. "The current searches aim to gather crucial documents, trace the proceeds of crime, and facilitate future attachments,” mentioned officials privy to the development.