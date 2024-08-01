ED raids Cong MLA’s home, pvt hospitals in HP amid probe into Ayushman Bharat fraud

Shimla: Even as Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has stabilised his position politically after the state assembly bypolls—winning six out of nine seats—the government seems to be under the radar of central investigation agencies, particularly the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



The Enforcement Directorate teams on Wednesday raided two private hospitals in Kangra, including a Fortis hospital owned by Cabinet rank minister and sitting MLA R S Bali.

Bali is MD-cum-Chairman of Fortis Kangra and also AICC secretary. The hospital was set up by his father G S Bali—a former Congress minister and party heavyweight—who died in 2021. His son, R S Bali, who was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2022, inherited his political legacy and the hospital business.

The ED not only raided Fortis hospital but also his private residence while he was out of Kangra for a family holiday.

“I came to know about the ED reaching Kangra and searching my residence ‘Mazdoor Kutia’. I have cancelled my family trip and returned to Kangra. We respect investigating agencies and will fully cooperate. I want to appeal to all our supporters connected with us as a family not to get perturbed over the development. Those in political life have to face such unforeseen problems,” he said.

Apart from Bali, Congress leader Rajesh Sharma, who lost the 2022 assembly election from Dehra, also faced ED raids at the hospital—Balaji hospital—he had set up in Kangra. Sharma also has several business ventures in Kangra. In total, the ED reported searches at 19 locations in Shimla, Kangra, Una, Mandi, and Kullu districts of the state, apart from those in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Punjab.

Reports said the ED teams had been camping in the state for some time and were conducting preliminary investigations into complaints related to the Ayushman Bharat scheme fraud.

Insiders, however, claim that the ED had been active in the state ever since the Congress rebels and three independent MLAs began targeting Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and some of his close associates, including a few businessmen in Hamirpur.

Complaints related to stone crushers and mining leases granted after the Congress’s return to power have also come under the ED’s purview, along with alleged money

laundering cases. Sources suggest there could be more raids and further actions by the ED against those close to the power in the state, including individuals with mining leases.