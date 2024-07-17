ED raids Bihar IAS officer and former RJD MLA

Patna/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate raided multiple premises in Bihar, Delhi and Pune on Tuesday as part of a money laundering investigation against Bihar-cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav, official sources said.

The 1997-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer is currently serving as the principal secretary of the Bihar energy department.

The sources said the federal agency action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the probe is linked to corruption and extortion charges.

Around 22 premises, including the houses of Hans and Yadav, in the state capital Patna are also being covered, they said.

In January last year, the Patna Police registered an FIR against Hans and Yadav for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman and also threatening to kill her. The police complaint came on the orders of a local court the woman

had approached.