ED raids BBMP offices in money laundering case probe

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at half a dozen locations of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as part of a "comprehensive" money laundering investigation against alleged irregularities in the civic body that works for the Greater Bengaluru metropolitan area.

Official sources said the federal agency collected a "good number of" documents and electronic gadgets during the raids.

They said about six offices linked to the BBMP were searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action pertains to a "comprehensive" action by the ED against some alleged irregularities in the execution of civic works by the cash-rich body including the digging of borewells and installation of RO plants among others, the sources said.