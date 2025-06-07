ED raids actor Dino Morea’s Mumbai home in Mithi River desilting scam investigation

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Dino Morea is the focus of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which conducted widespread raids at his home in Mumbai as part of a broader money laundering investigation related to the Mithi River desilting scam. The ED has been at Morea’s home for over six hours, and the actor was reportedly there.

The raids are a part of a massive crackdown on over 15 locations in Mumbai and Kochi.

Among the places raided are properties belonging to Dino Morea, his brother Santino, contractors, and other individuals who are accused of being involved in the case, according to officials.

This probe comes under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The latest enforcement action is hot on the heels of extended questioning sessions of Dino and his brother by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police. The pair were questioned for nearly eight hours in connection with the charge of corruption.

As per EOW sources, both brothers kept in constant touch with Ketan Kadam — the prime suspect who was taken into custody in May for his involvement in the scam. The investigators found regular communication between Morea and Kadam while analysing the latter’s call details.

The Mithi River, stretching nearly 18 km, flows from the Powai and Vihar lakes into the Arabian Sea via Mahim Creek. The river gained notoriety after the catastrophic 2005 Mumbai floods, which left more than 1,000 people dead.

Since then, Mithi’s condition — worsened by pollution and sediment build-up — has made desilting an annual civic priority.

In spite of serial attempts, officials found massive irregularities in the new desilting contract.