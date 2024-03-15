ED raids 15 locations in sand mining probe

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids at 15 different locations spanning Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi on Thursday, as part of an ongoing investigation into an illegal sand mining case allegedly involving former Cabinet Minister Gayatri Prajapati.



The operation, conducted simultaneously across Lucknow, Amethi, Delhi, and Mumbai, targeted 15 premises linked to the former minister. It marks a concerted effort by the authorities to probe suspected financial irregularities and illicit activities.

In Lucknow, investigations were carried out in five specific locations. Stringent surveillance measures were put in place to prevent unauthorized access, underscoring the seriousness of the probe.

This latest crackdown follows a prior raid by the ED at Prajapati’s property in Mumbai, indicating a coordinated effort to uncover wrongdoing across various jurisdictions.

The residences of Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and a close associate were among the properties raided, located in Omaxe Height, Gomtinagar, Lucknow, and Awas Vikas Colony, Amethi.

Since the early hours of Thursday, officials meticulously scoured both locations for evidence related to alleged illegal activities.