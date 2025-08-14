ED questions Suresh Raina in online betting App case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former India cricketer Suresh Raina for more than eight hours in an alleged money laundering case linked to an illegal online betting App, official sources said.

Raina (38) was seen interacting with CISF personnel and ED staff outside the agency’s office in central Delhi before marking his attendance at around 11 am. He left the agency office around 8 pm.

The federal probe agency recorded Raina’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of its investigation linked to a sports betting application named 1xBet, the sources said.

Raina, who played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for India, is understood to have been linked to the App through certain endorsements.

The ED wanted to understand his links with the App, any endorsement fee earned and the mode of communication between the two parties, according to the sources.