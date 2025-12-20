MillenniumPost
Nation

ED moves HC after trial court rejects National Herald complaint

20 Dec 2025 12:43 AM IST

New Delhi: The ED moved the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking to overturn a trial court decision that declined to take cognisance of its prosecution complaint against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and several others in the National Herald case. The petition is expected to come up for hearing next week. In its appeal, the agency has challenged the trial court’s December 16 ruling, which held that examining the complaint was “impermissible in law” because it was not based on an FIR.

