ED makes two fresh arrests in Mahadev betting app money laundering case

RAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two more persons in connection with its money laundering investigation into the Mahadev online betting and gaming app case, officials said on Saturday.

Nitin Tibrewal, a resident of Kolkata, and Raipur-based Amit Agrawal were taken into custody under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and produced before a special court in Raipur on Friday, ED lawyer Saurabh Pandey said.

The court sent them to ED custody till January 17, he said.

Tibrewal is alleged to be a “close associate” of an accused in the case, Vikash Chapparia.

He is alleged to have purchased some “undisclosed” properties in Dubai and a majority shareholder in an FPI company in which Chapparia is also a shareholder, ED

sources said.

The agency suspects these assets were bought using the “proceeds of crime” generated from the profits of Mahadev app.

Amit Agrawal, the sources said, is a relative of another accused in the case, Anil Kumar Agrawal.

Amit Agrawal is alleged to have received Mahadev app funds from Anil Kumar Agrawal and his (Amit Agrawal’s) wife is said to have purchased many properties along with Anil Dammani, another accused in the case.