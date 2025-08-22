ED, J&K ACB raid multiple locations in Jammu in connection with land fraud

Jammu: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted multiple searches in Jammu region against some revenue department officials as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged grabbing of custodian land, official sources said. At least nine locations in Jammu and one in Udhampur have been raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. Locations linked to Patwari rank officials named Pranav Dev Singh and Rahul Kai and Naib Tehsildar Akeel Ahmed apart from some others are being covered in a case related to land grabbing and corruption related to Custodian land (belonging to evacuees from Pakistan occupied Kashmir) in Jammu since 2022, they said. The money laundering case stems from an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption B