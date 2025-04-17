ED grills Robert Vadra for 5 hours for second straight day

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the businessman brother-in-law of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day on Wednesday for about five hours in a 2008 Haryana land deal-linked money laundering case.

The 56-year-old businessman termed the ED action a “political vendetta” and claimed the people of the country “do not trust the probe agencies”.

He reached the ED office around 11 am accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad. They hugged each other before Robert Vadra entered the office.

Vadra went home briefly for lunch and re-joined the questioning session. He finally left the ED office after 6 pm. Priyanka Gandhi stayed in the visitors’ room of the agency’s office ‘Pravartan Bhawan’ at the APJ Abdul Kalam Road throughout the grilling session.

He has been called again on Thursday for further questioning.

Sources said Vadra has been confronted with about a dozen questions during the around 10 hours he spent at the ED office over two days.