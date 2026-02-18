ED files prosecution complaint against former South Point trustee

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has filed a prosecution complaint against Krishna Damani, a former trustee of South Point Education Society, for alleged money laundering using his position at the prominent south Kolkata school.



It said the chief judge of the City Sessions Court has issued notice against the accused following the filing of the complaint.

In a statement, the ED said it initiated an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of an FIR registered by Kolkata Police for allegedly siphoning off funds of the South Point Education Society.

The Kolkata Police had arrested Damani in February 2024 in connection with the FIR. He was granted bail in May 2024 by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court here.

The ED claimed that its investigation revealed that under the guise of availing manpower services and other services, Damani allegedly diverted funds to the tune of more than Rs 20 crore to the entities owned and controlled by him and his family members.

It further alleged that Damani assumed control over the Board of Trustees by side-lining other members.

It claimed that he ensured that “payments were supported by fabricated vouchers, fake invoices and fictitious employee records, including salaries paid to non-existent staff and to his personal employees from society/school accounts.”

The ED said that the investigation into the matter is in progress.