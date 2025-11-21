ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in Sanjay Bhandari case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against businessman Robert Vadra in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case linked to alleged arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari.

The complaint, filed on November 15, 2025, before the Rouse Avenue Court, names Vadra as an accused, alleging his role in assisting Bhandari and in the beneficial use of a London property considered proceeds of crime.

The court is scheduled to take up the matter on December 6, 2025.

The ED’s detailed investigation suggests that Vadra was in possession of proceeds of crime and was the beneficial user of the property at 12, Bryanston Square, London.

The investigation revealed that the London property, bought by Bhandari for 1.9 million GBP, was allegedly funded by Vadra.

Furthermore, Vadra is accused of being actively involved in its upkeep.

ED evidence suggests Vadra furnished the property and determined its interiors.

Vadra allegedly used the property for his personal stay, even as its ownership repeatedly changed hands, moving from Bhandari to C C Thampi to Cheru, indicating a benami arrangement.

The agency’s evidence collected from other countries reportedly confirmed Vadra’s links to the property’s use during the entire period it was held under these benami names.

According to ED officials, when confronted with the evidence, Vadra did not provide a satisfactory explanation regarding his association and use of the asset, which led the agency to file the supplementary complaint.

The case against Bhandari stems from an Income-Tax department chargesheet filed under the anti-black money law of 2015.

Bhandari, a UK-based arms consultant, was declared a Fugitive Economic Offender by a Delhi court earlier this year. Vadra has consistently denied any ownership or association with the London property, terming the allegations a “political witch-hunt.”