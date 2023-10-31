ED files chargesheet against Jet Airways founder, five others in bank fraud case

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and five others in the alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore at the Canara Bank.

Goyal was arrested by the ED on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road jail here.

The chargesheet against Goyal and others was filed in a court here, which is likely to take cognisance of it on Wednesday, a lawyer linked to the case said.

The money laundering case stems from the first information report (FIR) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives of the now-grounded private airline in connection with the alleged fraud case.