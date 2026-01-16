ED conducts multi-state raids in drugs trafficking case, seizes Rs 1-cr cash

Panaji/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches in seven states as part of a drugs trafficking-linked money laundering case of Goa, official sources said.

About 26 premises in Goa, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi and Kerala are being raided by the Panaji zonal office of the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

About Rs 1 crore in cash apart from some quantity of drugs has been seized from some locations that were searched, they said.

The probe stems from an FIR of the anti-narcotics cell of Goa Police against a person named Madupan S Sasikala and some others.

Officials said the raids found the existence of a "well-organised" inter-state drug trafficking syndicate.

The narcotic were being allegedly trafficked through a business-to-business (B2B) model, they said.