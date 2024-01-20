ED being used to terrorise, silence political opponents: Sharad Pawar

SOLAPUR: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate was being used as a tool to terrorise and silence political opponents.



He was responding to a query on grandnephew and party MLA Rohit Pawar getting summons from the ED to appear before the agency on January 24 for questioning as part of its money laundering probe into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam.

The MSCB case stems from an August 2019 FIR of the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing. The ED had raided Baramati Agro, a company owned by the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA, and some linked entities in Pune, Aurangabad etc on January 5.

Asked about seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, which are to be held in the first half of this year, the former Union minister said talks are underway with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi of Prakash Ambedkar, the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) and the Communists to get them in the Maha

Vikas Aghadi fold.