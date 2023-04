ED attaches Cong MP Karti Chidamabaram’s properties worth Rs 11.04 crore

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached properties to the tune of Rs 11.04 crore belonging to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the INX money

laundering case, an official statement said here.

The Enforcement Directorate said that out of four attached properties, one is an immovable asset

located in Coorg district of Karnataka.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued against Karti, the statement said.

Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, is a sitting MP from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu and was arrested in the INX case both by the CBI

as well as the Enforcement Directorate.

The case pertains to alleged illegal gratification received “directly or indirectly” from INX Media Pvt Limited to which Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval was granted during the tenure of his father as Union finance minister in the UPA government.