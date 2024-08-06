ED attaches assets of accused in 2023 UP police constable, PSC exams paper-leak case

New Delhi: Assets of two "main accused" of the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam and a test conducted by the state public service commission in 2023 have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday.



The properties attached include an advance against a house property in Bhopal worth Rs 39.36 lakh, a residential flat in Greater Noida valued at Rs 30 lakh and a residential plot in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh valued at Rs 10.5 lakh, apart from bank deposits of Rs 7.06 lakh and two cars worth Rs 15.34 lakh owned by Rajeev Nayan Mishra and Subhash Prakash, the federal agency said in a statement.

It claimed that Mishra and Prakash were the "main accused" in the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam-2023 and the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) exam-2023 paper-leak case.

The total value of these properties, attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is Rs 1.02 crore, the ED said.

It said Mishra, Prakash and one Ravi Attri, with the assistance of their associates, "leaked" the question papers for these exams.

"Arrangements were made for aspirants to gather at resorts in Manesar in Haryana and in Rewa and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

"Significant credits and cash deposits were observed in the bank accounts of the accused just after the release of exam notifications and till/after the date of the exams," the ED said.

The two prime accused started "their journey of fraudulent activities by arranging student admissions to private engineering colleges in Bhopal and Noida".

This was done through Mishra's company -- Semvault Technologies Private Limited -- the ED said.

"He (Mishra) has been involved in various paper leaks related to other government exams in states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," the agency claimed.

The ED's case, registered under the PMLA, stems from various FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police against these accused and some others.