New Delhi: The ED on Wednesday arrested jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a money laundering case after he was produced before a court in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Ansari, a five-time former MLA, has been lodged in a jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh for the last few years in connection with criminal cases being probed by the state police.

The 59-year-old was questioned by the ED in this case last year.