ED arrests 4 persons in money laundering case against Vivo

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested four persons including the MD of the Lava International mobile company and a Chinese national as part of its ongoing money-laundering probe against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo, official sources said on Tuesday.



They identified the four as Hari Om Rai, the MD of Lava International company, Chinese national Guangwen Kyang, Chartered Accountant Nitin Garg and a person called Rajan Malik.They have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). An e-mail sent to Lava International for its reaction did not elicit an immediate response. Lava International, a domestic mobile device manufacturing company, claims to have 1-2 per cent share in the smartphone market.

The agency had raided Vivo and its linked persons in July last year, claiming to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies.

The ED had then alleged that a whopping Rs 62,476 crore was “illegally” transferred by Vivo to China in order to avoid payment of taxes in India.

The crackdown on the leading Chinese company came after the federal probe agency found that three Chinese nationals -- all of whom “left” India during 2018-21 --and another person from that country incorporated 23 companies in India in which they were also allegedly helped by CA Nitin Garg.

These 23 companies are found to have transferred huge amounts of funds to Vivo India. Further, out of the total sale proceeds of Rs 1,25,185 crore, Vivo India remitted Rs 62,476 crore or almost 50 per cent of the turnover out of India, mainly to China, the ED had alleged. Vivo, post the ED searches of July 5, 2022, had said it was “a responsible corporate and was committed to be fully compliant with laws.”

The agency said while it followed “all due procedures as per law” during the raids conducted under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it alleged “employees of Vivo India, including some Chinese nationals, did not cooperate with the search proceedings and tried to abscond, remove and hide digital devices which were retrieved by the search teams.”

The ED also said that post the raids, it seized funds worth Rs 465 crore kept in 119 bank accounts by various entities involved in the case, Rs 73 lakh cash and 2 kg gold bars.