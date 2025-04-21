ED action against Sonia, Rahul ‘shameful’ political vendetta: DMK

Chennai: Key INDIA Bloc constituent, the M K Stalin-led DMK on Sunday slammed the BJP over ED’s chargesheeting top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, calling it an “unacceptable,” vendetta that was “shameful.”

DMK Treasurer and its Parliamentary Party Leader, TR Baalu charged the Central BJP with “unleashing” investigating agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the Congress as it was opposing the saffron party on issues including the Waqf by uniting various parties.

“On behalf of the DMK, I strongly condemn the ED filing chargseheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case due to BJP’s political vendetta,” Baalu said in a party statement here.

He said the recent AICC meeting in Gujarat effectively highlighting the Central BJP’s “anti-people” activities and the party workers’ resurgence has rattled the BJP. He said ED carried out raids during a previous AICC session in Chattisgarh’s Raipur.

A similar template was being used post Gujarat AICC meeting, he alleged.

“Congress standing firm against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and making the Opposition parties vote against it has not gone down well with the BJP government. It is fearful of the Congress taking to people, the Central government’s anti-people initiatives and its failures. That is why the ED is circling the Congress party and has not spared its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” Baalu added.