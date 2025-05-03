ED: 100 PMLA courts in country but money laundering trials delayed

New Delhi: Timely completion of money laundering case trials continues to face several “systemic” and “procedural” hurdles, even though there are 100 special PMLA courts across the country, the Enforcement Directorate has said in its latest report.

The federal probe agency has been regularly targeted by political parties in the Opposition, alleging that its actions were biased and the conviction rate was “poor” -- a claim strongly refuted by the organisation.

ED Director Rahul Navin defended the track record of his agency during an event held here on Thursday to mark the ‘ED Day’, saying its conviction rate was more than 93 per cent.

Same day, the ED also released its first-ever annual report, where it devoted a specific chapter to ‘Challenges in Expeditious Completion of PMLA Trials’.

Till now, the estimate of yearly work done by the agency was clubbed in the ‘Annual Report’ of the Union finance ministry under which the ED works.