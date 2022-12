HAJIPUR: For the convenience of passengers, following one-way special trains are being operated between Patna-Secunderabad, Barauni-Hyderabad and Muzaffarpur-SMBHT Bengaluru.

Train number 03252 Patna - Secunderabad special train will depart from Patna at 1450 hrs on December 15 and reach Secunderabad at 09.00 hrs on the third day.