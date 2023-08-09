ECR starts operation ‘Samay Palan’

East Central Railways starts operation ‘Samay Palan’ against illegal activity of chain pulling to stop trains unnecessarily.

Under this operation, the activity of chain pulling will be highly monitored so that trains do not get late without reason.

Under this operation, 188 people have been arrested between August 1 to August 7 at different railway stations.

Due to the ongoing work on the new line and platform line, East Central Railway cancels trains no 14674 and 14673, which run between Amritsar and Jainagar.