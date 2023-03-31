ECR sets new record for highest sales in a year

HAJIPUR: East Central Railway has set a new record of sales in a single financial year so far in the field of scrap disposal.

For the financial year 2022-23, a revenue of Rs 343.19 crore has been achieved by selling scrap, which is 43 per cent more than the annual target of Rs 240 crore set by the Railway Board. It may be noted that E C Railway’s highest scrap sale in a single financial year was the previous best scrap performance of Rs 307 crore in the financial year 2019-20.