ECR: Saharsa–Chheharta Amrit Bharat all set to begin regular op

Hajipur: The East Central Railway on Tuesday said that the Saharsa–Chheharta Amrit Bharat Express (14628/14627) will commence regular operations from Chheharta on September 20 and from Saharsa on September 22. It will run every Saturday from Chheharta and every Monday from Saharsa.

The train will halt at key stations including Supaul, Nirmali, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, and Narkatiaganj, providing world-class facilities for passengers across Bihar and Punjab.

Earlier, the Railways on September 15 introduced the Amrit Bharat Express between Saharsa and Chheharta via Supaul, Nirmali, Jhanjharpur, Sakri, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, and Ambala Cantt to Amritsar. The inaugural special train (05531 Saharsa–Chheharta) was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The non-AC premium train is equipped with mobile charging ports, air-spring coaches, radium floor strips, divyang-friendly clean toilets and fire detection systems.