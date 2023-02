Hajipur: Suvomoy Mitra, Safety Commissioner (Railways), Eastern Circle, Kolkata inspected the newly-doubled Lakhisarai-Sheikhpura section under the Kiul-Gaya Doubling Project of Danapur Division on Tuesday. Also, a speed trial was successfully conducted by the Commissioner of Safety with the special train. As soon as the permission of Mitra is obtained, the movement of trains will start on the newly doubled rail section.