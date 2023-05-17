ECR replaces conventional ICF coach with LHB coach

Making the journey of passengers more safe and comfortable by East Central Railway, one of the four rakes of train number 15203/04 Barauni-Lucknow-Barauni Express running between Barauni and Lucknow has been replaced with a state-of-the-art LHB coach instead of conventional ICF coach. This change will be effective from May 20 from Barauni and from May 23 from Lucknow. The other 3 rakes of this train will also be converted into LHB coach rakes soon.

It may be noted that LHB coaches provide a more comfortable travel experience for passengers.

State-of-the-art LHB coaches with high-speed capability with better interiors made of stainless steel are lighter in weight and stronger.