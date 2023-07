HAJIPUR: East Central Railway organises a high level review meeting that was presided by General manager Anupam Sharma at headquarter, Hajipur on Monday.



The meeting was attended by all department managers of East Central Railway as well as Mandal rail managers of Sonpur, Samastipur, Danapur, Pandit Din Dyal Upadhyay and Dhanbad.

The meeting was held to review issues related to passenger convenience.