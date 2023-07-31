ECR organises Hindi workshop

East Central Railway organises Hindi workshop on the occasion of Premchand Jayanti on Monday. The programme was presided by scholar Shelendra Rakesh, who said that this is a happy occasion that ECR is organising a workshop in honour of Premchand.

He further said that it is laudable that for the spreading of official language Hindi, such programs are organised based on famous literary persons of the language.

Dr Rakesh said no one can take the pace of Premchand. He portrays the reality of the world with honesty.

In the second part of the programme, a Hindi workshop was organised. Dr Rakesh dispersed the main guidelines for official language given by the Indian government.