ECR: One more ‘Shravani Mela’ special train

On the occasion of ‘Shravani Mela,’ East Central Railway starts one more special train between Gaya and Jasidih with train no 03688/03687.

The special train will run four days a week on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. It has 16 coaches in total and runs under unreserved category.

Moreover, one more stoppage at Bhalui is provided for 03244/03242 Danapur-Jasidih-Danapur Shravani Mela special train.

For the convenience of devotees, one more stoppage is provided between Fatuha and Khusrupur station at Hardas Bigha station for 03250/03249 Patna-Rajgir-Patna ‘Malmas Mela’ special train.