ECR holds healthy baby show in Patna

Hajipur: ‘Healthy Baby Show’ was organised at the Central Hospital, Patna under the able guidance of Bharti Sharma President of ECRWWO/ HQ. The Railway employees participated in large numbers with their children.

A talk on “Immunization and health care of children”, was given by Dr. Ojha. Dr. Alpana gave a talk on “Healthy family for Healthy Baby” and Dr. Sonali spread awareness among the people present about “Oral Hygiene”. Food packets were provided for the paricipants and their children. After the programme, token awards were given to all the children. Secretary of organisation Seema Goyal was present.