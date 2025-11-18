ECR GM launches ‘Rail Gram Exhibition’

Sonpur: East Central Railway General Manager Chhatrasal Singh on Monday inaugurated the ‘Rail Gram Exhibition’ at the ‘Harihar Kshetra’ Sonpur Mela.

Additional General Manager Amrendra Kumar, Sonpur Divisional Railway Manager Amit Saran, and several senior officials were present at the event. Sunita Singh, president of the ECR Women’s Welfare Organisation, also attended the ceremony.

The GM visited various departmental stalls—Commercial, Mechanical, Signal, Safety, Security and Medical—which have set up informative displays inside the Rail Gram.

The exhibition showcases multiple aspects of passenger services, railway operations, and public facilities through posters and models.